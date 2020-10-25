Inter’s Abel Hernandez put the home side in front after seven minutes, but Pedro, with his 10th goal in 10 games, leveled the score four minutes later with a low shot from outside the box.

The League’s top goalscorer Thiago Galhardo put Inter ahead again after 25 minutes following poor defending but Ribeiro’s stoppage time header gave Flamengo a deserved share of the points in a thrilling match.

Both teams now have 35 points from 18 matches, three more than Atletico Mineiro, who have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Kim Coghill)

