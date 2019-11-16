LIVE

Kolbotn IL - Lyn

Toppserien - 16 November 2019

Toppserien – Follow the Football match between Kolbotn IL and Lyn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Knut Slatleim or Ole Johan Aas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kolbotn IL and Lyn? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kolbotn IL vs Lyn. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

