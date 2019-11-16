LIVE

Stabæk Fotball - LSK Kvinner

Toppserien - 16 November 2019

Toppserien – Follow the Football match between Stabæk Fotball and LSK Kvinner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Richard Jansen or Hege Riise? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Stabæk Fotball and LSK Kvinner? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stabæk Fotball vs LSK Kvinner. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

