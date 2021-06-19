Kolbotn IL - Stabæk Fotball

Follow the Toppserien live Football match between Kolbotn IL and Stabæk Fotball with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 June 2021.





Catch the latest Kolbotn IL and Stabæk Fotball news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Kolbotn IL and Stabæk Fotball. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

