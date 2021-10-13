Rosenborg BK Kvinner - LSK Kvinner

Follow the Toppserien live Football match between Rosenborg BK Kvinner and LSK Kvinner with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 October 2021.





Catch the latest Rosenborg BK Kvinner and LSK Kvinner news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Rosenborg BK Kvinner and LSK Kvinner. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

