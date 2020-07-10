Tottenham are broken – The Warm-Up

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur reacts after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on July 09, 2020 in Bournemouth, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Tottenham are broken and need a substantial rebuild but Jose Mourinho has never shown appetite or the acumen for such a task.

This was never going to work

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club drew 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth on Thursday night. It was a very poor game of football.

In fact, Tottenham became the first team since Middlesbrough in 2015 to not register a shot on target during an association football match with the aforementioned AFC Bournemouth. That was in the Championship. This iteration of Tottenham would not be out of place in the Championship. They were dire against a dire team who had lost four games on the spin.

Tottenham should probably have had a penalty, but Bournemouth and Callum Wilson specifically had a legitimate goal - the rules are wrong - ruled out for handball.

Mourinho was appointed, presumably, to shore up a defence that had, in the latter period of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure, become porous. Tottenham continue to look ragged at the back - see Wilson's disallowed goal and Harry Wilson's late chance - but now look a side incapable of attacking with any cohesion or consistency.

Spurs were a broken team when Jose Mourinho was appointed coach, but they are a little more broken now. No one represents this more than Tanguy Ndombele. The France international is a game changer. He has the makings of a world-class talent. Yet, he has become the Mourinho scapegoat, and hasn't started a game since the restart. However, with the north London club showing the sum total of zero creativity in the first half, the 23-year-old France international was introduced at half time.

He immediately made Tottenham better but was by his own standards a little subdued when in possession of the ball. Mourinho, to this observer's eye, had broken him a little. He even put in a very non-Ndombele reducer at one point late on.

Spurs need a rebuild and Mourinho has never shown any acumen for that. This is a relationship that just won't work.

Manchester United are really, really good again

In more bad news for Mourinho, Manchester United are good at football again. Very good.

United have stumbled between being moderately successful and moderately entertaining since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but have never been moderately successful and moderately entertaining at the same time until now.

Now, how much of this new-found bordering on excellence is due to the coaching expertise of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or the transfer expertise of Ed Woodward is open to question considering how haphazard the aforementioned have been in their respective roles prior to this upturn in form.

What is certain is that for the first time in a long time United have a fully functioning team that has balance, depth and no little talent.

Mason Greenwood was probably the standout in an at times standout performance from United in a 3-0 win at Villa Park against a poor Villa side.

United are now 17 unbeaten.

Big praise for Chelsea target Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen have had some excellent players in the past - Michael Ballack, Lucio, Toni Kroos, Arturo Vidal, Ze Roberto and Ulf Kirsten to name but a few.

However, according to German legend Rudi Voller, the 21-year-old Kai Havertz is better than the lot.

"We have had some good players in our history but Havertz is the best of the lot," said Leverkusen's director of sport.

The German international has been described in the German press as an Alleskönner or as a player who can do everything and is attracting admiring glances from a host of clubs, but big spending Chelsea are reportedly at the head of the queue for his services.

Association football played at its best.

Kai Havertz *could* be making a Premier League switch sooner rather than later, so Liam Twomey of the Athletic explores what makes the 21-year-old so coveted.

“Over the past two Bundesliga seasons, Havertz has established himself, alongside Jadon Sancho, as one of the most coveted young footballers in the world, to the point that in any ordinary summer transfer window he would have his pick of elite European clubs,” writes Twomey.

Only the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Abramovich’s unwavering willingness to spend, have given Chelsea a unique chance to move to the front of a very long queue. But why exactly is Havertz so desirable, and what specifically would he bring to Chelsea if they manage to acquire him?

On this day in 2016, Portugal beat France 1-0 in the final of Euro 2016. Here in all their glory are all the goals from that tournament.

