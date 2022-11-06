Advertisement
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reacts to defeat by Liverpool in Premier League - 'I have to be happy'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte on Sunday was not that unhappy following his side's 2-1 home defeat. "I have to be happy and I have to... to make consideration about the whole game," he said. Ivan Perisic hit the woodwork twice as Conte's men mounted a fight-back, but although Harry Kane pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining, that was as good as it got for the home side.

00:00:57, 16 minutes ago

