Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane will play against Burnley 'even if he has one leg'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte joked on Tuesday that he would ask star forward Harry Kane to play against Burnley on Wednesday) even "if he has one leg" after he scored two goals, but picked up a knock, in an influential performance during Saturday's 3-2 victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City.

00:01:54, an hour ago