Football

Tottenham complete signing of Richarlison from Everton

Tottenham have completed the £60million signing of Richarlison from Everton. The Brazil forward has signed a five-year deal at Spurs, moving to London after four years at Goodison Park. Richarlison has now become Tottenham's fourth summer signing, following Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma into the north London club.

00:00:52, 10 hours ago