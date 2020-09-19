Tottenham Hotspur have signed Sergio Reguilón from Real Madrid, the Premier League club have announced.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Sergio Reguilón from Real Madrid,” read a statement on the Spurs website.

“The 23-year-old left-back has signed a contract with the club until 2025 and will wear the number 3 shirt.”

Reguilon's signing comes in addition to the arrivals of Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ireland defender Matt Doherty, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale at the north London club.

The full-back, who came through the youth set-up at Real, played 22 games in all competitions after his debut in 2018.

Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, arrives for a reported fee of €30 million.

