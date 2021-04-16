FRIDAY’S BIG STORIES

Dulux to see it

Football Twitter. Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in…

It really was a ‘remember where you were’ moment but with a 2021 twist. Never mind what you did the night Solskjaer turned it around, or how you celebrated (or cried over) Aguero's goal, what were you doing the day Dulux decided to rip into Tottenham Hotspur Football Club?

Okay, okay, like most of us you were probably just working from home or the office and happily scrolling through your Twitter feed on a regular basis, but it really was the gift that kept on giving.

Every joke has already been done for this story, but we can’t gloss over it – what did we just witness?

It would have made some sense if, after signing a new sponsorship to become the club’s “first ever Official Paint Supplier”, that Dulux would have entered the social media football bantersphere by taking the mick out of rivals Arsenal, but instead the paint brand’s Twitter admin decided to target Spurs’ own centre-backs and their dusty trophy cabinet.

Jose Mourinho was none the wiser when asked on Thursday, despite one reporter’s best attempts to update him about the posts – “What’s Dulux?” Jose asked – and while the press officer tried to brush it off, Mourinho simply said it was probably an attempt to get attention.

That it did. Oh, to be a fly on the wall for the Zoom/Teams/Skype/mobile phone calls during the aftermath, which prompted Dulux to release an actual statement and say an actual investigation is under way – what’s to investigate, really? Someone on their social media team misread the room, case closed – while Spurs opted to superimpose the Dulux dog over Matt Doherty’s face in a phrase we never thought we’d write in a million years.

What a day it was for Football Twitter.

Lacazette. Pepe. Saka.

There were three tweets Rangers and former Arsenal academy graduate Glen Kamara liked last night - all below - and one enduring image from Arsenal's impressive win at Slavia Prague last night

Alexandre Lacazette. Nicolas Pepe. Bukayo Saka. All on target as Arsenal advanced to the last four of the Europa League.

For some, it was poetic justice, and while this popular performance not only put Arsenal one round away from the final, it also put Slavia where they should have been a couple rounds ago - out of the competition.

Edin for another semi

It has been four semi-finals and out for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so could it be fifth time lucky?

It's Roma next for the Red Devils in the Europa League, and while United supporters will be reluctant to admit they’re favourites, there's no denying this side are more than capable of lifting this trophy for a second time in four years.

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) bejubelt seinen Treffer gegen den FC Granada Image credit: Getty Images

What a time, too, for Edinson Cavani to find his scoring boots . On target against Spurs and then against Granada last night, the striker is hitting form at the perfect time as United look for their first piece of silverware of the Solskjaer era.

With Cavani up front, in this mood, they'll be difficult to stop, and delivering the Europa League could ensure the Uruguayan does in fact leave a legacy after all if he decides to move on this summer.

IN OTHER NEWS

Fancy some Messi boots?

How much for a little slice of history? Or boots, to be precise, for Lionel Messi is putting the pair that scored his record-breaking 644th goal for Barcelona up for auction.

The proceeds will go to the Arts and Health Project of the Vall Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona.

"Achieving the record of 644 goals for the same club made me very happy," Messi said , "but the most important thing is being able to give something back to all the kids fighting for their health.

"We hope this auction serves to really raise awareness about this great initiative and I would like to thank all for supporting a cause so important to me."

Bravo. Marca reckons they could fetch £50,000-plus.

RETRO CORNER

A throwback to Arsenal’s Invincibles season and the night Thierry Henry scored four against Leeds in a 5-0 win – on this day 17 (sev-en-teen) years ago.

Those last two finishes… almost carbon copies. When Henry opened up his body to strike the ball with the inside of his right foot, there was only ever really one outcome.

What a player.

COMING UP

Everton host Tottenham in match-up even my Everton and Spurs-supporting friends may avoid given both have somewhat stalled in the league of late. It’s also FA Cup semi-final weekend so make sure you follow updates of Man City vs Chelsea (Saturday) and Leicester vs Southampton (Sunday) right here on Eurosport.

Rumours that Andi Thomas was behind the Dulux Twitter scandal are ‘completely unfounded’, but we'll see what he has to say for himself on Monday

