Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho motivated by the 'many Mourinistas around the world'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho spoke of his true motivation behind the game, which was to perform for his own supporters around the world. The 58-year-old Portuguese was part of a virtual LIVE event with the club's sponsors and football fans of Singapore.

