Tottenham Hotspur are looking at signing Adama Traore from Wolves to reunite the winger with former boss Nuno Espírito Santo, according to reports.

Nuno is looking to lure the 25-year-old from his former club to the London Stadium, with Wolves looking for a fee of around £45 million, report the Daily Mail.

Traore has two years left on his current deal, and Wolves would apparently be open to selling the winger should the right fee come in.

The Spaniard has also been linked with Leeds in recent reports, whilst Chelsea and Liverpool have both been mentioned as potential suitors in the past.

Traore started Wolves’ 2-1 pre-season victory over Championship side Coventry City earlier today.

Goals from Fabio Silva and Ruben Neves secured the win for Bruno Lage’s team, as they gear up to face Leicester in their opening Premier League fixture on August 14.

Traore joined the West Midlands side for a fee in the region of £18 million in 2018 after starring at Middlesbrough under Tony Pulis.

He was ever present under Nuno during the Portuguese coach’s tenure, making 103 appearances over the last three Premier League seasons.

He made his 100th appearance for the club against Brighton in May, scoring in a 2-1 victory.

