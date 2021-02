Football

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho: I'm happy with Dele Alli after 'difficult period'

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is happy with Dele Alli's contribution in recent weeks, despite using the Tottenham midfielder sparingly since taking over. Alli scored a spectacular bicycle kick in midweek as Spurs secured their progress to the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

