Tottenham Hotspur are now favourites to sign Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilón - according to a report by the usually-reliable David Ornstein of the Athletic.

Reports emerged on Tuesday morning that Manchester United had a firm interest in the 23-year-old full-back with the Guardian claiming that the Old Trafford club were readying a bid for the Spain international.

United were, however, unwilling to meet Real Madrid's asking price for the player who won the Europa League last season during a successful loan spell at Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane sees the full-back as surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu and is open to offers but with United unwilling to meet the asking price, Tottenham could now steal in.

The Athletic state that while not complete, the deal is in progress and the likelihood it gets over the line is high.

Reguilón earned his first cap for Spain earlier in September, making his debut in the 4-0 Nations League win over Ukraine.

