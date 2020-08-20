Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Spurs host Everton on opening day, first NLD in December

José Mourinho und Heung-min Son von den Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham host Everton on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.
It's Jose Mourinho vs Carlo Ancelotti on the opening day of Tottenham's Premier League season in a campaign where they will expected to be pushing hard for a top four finish.
Tottenham' first test against one of the 'big six' is against Manchester United on October 3 before, in November, hosting Manchester City and travelling to Chelsea.
The first highly-anticipated north London derby is at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 5, with the reverse fixture at the Emirates is currently down for March 13.
September
- 12: Everton (h)
- 19: Southampton (a)
- 26: Newcastle (h)
October
- 3: Man Utd (a)
- 17: West Ham (h)
- 24: Burnley (a)
- 31: Brighton (h)
November
- 7: West Brom (a)
- 21: Man City (h)
- 28: Chelsea (a)
December
- 5: Arsenal (h)
- 12: Crystal Palace (a)
- 16: Liverpool (a)
- 19: Leicester (h)
- 26: Wolves (a)
- 28: Fulham (h)
January
- 2: Leeds (h)
- 12: Aston Villa (a)
- 16: Sheffield Utd (a)
- 27: Liverpool (h)
- 30: Brighton (a)
February
- 3: Chelsea (h)
- 6: West Brom (h)
- 13: Man City (a)
- 20: West Ham (a)
- 27: Burnley (h)
March
- 6: Crystal Palace (h)
- 13: Arsenal (a)
- 20: Southampton (h)
April
- 3: Newcastle (a)
- 10: Man Utd (h)
- 17: Everton (a)
- 24: Fulham (a)
May
- 1: Sheffield Utd (h)
- 8: Leeds (a)
- 12: Wolves (h)
- 15: Aston Villa (h)
- 23: Leicester (a)
