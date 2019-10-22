Tottenham return to form with 5-0 thrashing of Red Star

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur rekindled their Champions League hopes with a 5-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

After suffering their heaviest home defeat in Europe on matchday two, a 7-2 hammering by Bayern Munich, they bounced back to claim their biggest win in the Champions League.

Red Star arrived in second place in Group B behind Bayern Munich while Tottenham were desperate to kickstart their European campaign after taking only one point from two games.

Once Kane headed in Erik Lamela's corner after nine minutes and Son's half-volley, also from a Lamela assist, made it 2-0 after 16 minutes the gloom of a troubling start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino's team on all fronts began to lift.

Red Star responded well to the early setbacks but Son's second just before halftime made the result a formality.

The excellent Lamela, making his 200th appearance, turned well to curl in a fourth in the 57th minute and Kane's exquisite finish in the 72nd minute took his Champions League tally to 18 goals in 22 appearances.

Victory put Tottenham into second spot with four points, five behind runaway leaders Bayern and one clear of Red Star who they face in the Serbian capital in a fortnight. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)