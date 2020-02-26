Getty Images
Tottenham's Dele Alli charged over coronavirus post
Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after mocking the coronavirus outbreak.
He posted a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparently mocking a man of Asian appearance.
He later apologised.
Alli, 23, has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (1) as the post was deemed 'insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute'.
He has until March 5 to submit his response.