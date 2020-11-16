Ireland defender Matt Doherty and winger James McClean have tested positive for Covid-19, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Monday.

Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

transfers Wolves close in on Semedo signing - reports 20/09/2020 AT 16:38

"The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday," the FAI said on Twitter.

Ireland, who lost 1-0 away to Wales on Sunday, are third in the Nations League Group B4 with two points from five games and host bottom-placed Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The news will come as a blow to the two players' club sides.

Doherty moved to Tottenham in the summer and he will now miss Saturday's huge Premier League game against Manchester City in London. His participation in next Thursday's Europa League against Ludogorets is also in serious doubt.

PSG ready to launch January move for Sergio Ramos - Euro Papers

McClean will be missing for Stoke's games in the Championship against Huddersfield and Norwich City.

Transfers Doherty set to complete £15m Spurs switch - reports 27/08/2020 AT 08:14