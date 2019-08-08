Tottenham sign Sessegnon from Fulham - reports

The Premier League club have been tracking the England under 21 international throughout the close season and are reported to have paid a transfer fee that could rise to 30 million pounds ($36.44 million).

Tottenham were yet to comment on the deal which is expected to see 22-year-old midfielder Josh Onomah move the other way.

Sessegnon, who plays either left back or further forward, became one of the hottest properties in English football when he helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

He was a regular for them last season as they were relegated back to the Championship.

Sessegnon fits the profile of player favoured by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: young, athletic and capable of playing in different positions.

He will create stiff competition for England international Danny Rose who looks set to stay at the club despite being linked with a move away.

Sessegnon is Tottenham's second major signing of the transfer window after they paid around 63 million pounds for powerful Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. ($1 = 0.8233 pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)