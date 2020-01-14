Eoghan O'Connell's own goal put Newcastle ahead and Matthew Longstaff and Miguel Almiron ended any chance of an upset with goals before halftime.

Steve Bruce's team will face third-tier opponents again in round four in the shape of Oxford United.

Third-tier Shrewsbury Town set up a dream fourth-round tie against Liverpool as they sprang something of a surprise by knocking out Championship club Bristol City 1-0.

Former winners Coventry City, who have fallen on hard times, beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in their replay to set up a 'home' tie with Birmingham City at Birmingham's St Andrews ground where they are currently tenants.

Second tier Reading won 2-0 at Blackpool, whilst Tranmere Rovers' replay at home to top-flight Watford was postponed after heavy rain left the pitch waterlogged.