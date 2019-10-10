Toulouse and coach Casanova part company - club

"Toulouse Football Club and Alain Casanova have decided on Thursday morning, by mutual consent, to end his contract as coach of the professional squad," TFC said in a statement.

Toulouse added that Denis Zanko, the technical director of the club's youth academy, would be in charge on a caretaking basis.

Toulouse, who have nine points from nine games, picked up two points from their last five matches.

Casanova, 58, had been in charge since 2018 after a first coaching stint at Toulouse from 2008-15.

