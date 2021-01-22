10:15 - Arnautovic heading to Serie A?

Former West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic looks set to leave Chinese club Shanghai SIPG and return to Italy to join Bologna.

Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport are reporting the Serie A club are in talks to sign the former Inter striker.

The big question mark is his salary. The 31-year-old Austria international is reportedly on €3.5m-a-year and Bologna are requesting he lowers his demands to seal a transfer.

Since Arnautovic's arrival in China in 2019 he's scored 17 goals in 29 appearances and is contracted there until December 2022.

10:00 - Tomori 'completes AC Milan move'

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori appears to have sealed his move to AC Milan on loan with an option to buy.

The Serie A leaders have agreed a £25m deal and the player has reportedly had his contract formally registered with the league.

The 23-year-old defender is due to arrive in Italy today with the official announcement imminent.

09:45 - Will Odegaard train today?

There is a strong possibility Odegaard will be making arrangements to head for either London or San Sebastian this weekend.

The 22-year-old midfielder has reportedly asked to leave Real Madrid on loan as he wants more regular first-team action and reports say the Gunners, who already have Dani Ceballos on loan from Real, have made an approach.

09:35 - ICYMI - Milik to Marseille

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik has joined Marseille on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for £7.1m.

The Poland international joins the Ligue 1 club hoping to cement his place in Poland's squad for the upcoming European championships in the summer.

Perhaps what is most pleasing about this for us neutrals is transfer guru Fabrizio Romano getting involved in the 26-year-old's unveiling.

The man is everywhere.

09:30 - Pogba set to stay at Man Utd

Paul Pogba could be set to complete a shocking U-turn at Manchester United following his recent run of form.

The World Cup winner's agent Mino Raiola recently publicly declared Pogba's desire to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, but the Mirror report that Manchester United chiefs are now confident that the midfielder will stay beyond the current campaign. Pogba's contract expires in 2022 and the club believe that he may even sign an extension.

A return to Juventus has been rumoured, while Paris Saint-Germain is said to be the only other viable option due to Real Madrid and Barcelona's financial struggles.

Paper Round's view: Who would've thought that we would be in this situation when Raiola announced Pogba's intentions to leave Manchester United last month? You have to give credit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his management of the Frenchman. Pogba looks more inspired than he has ever been before at Old Trafford and it's perfect timing. The Red Devils are sitting on the top of the Premier League table and the 27-year-old has scored the winning goal in two of their last three matches. It will be interesting to see if Pogba actually signs a new contract before the end of the season because if not, United might be forced to sell him in order to avoid losing him for free the following summer.

09:10 - 'Odegaard chooses Arsenal'

That's the talk in Spain at the moment. The 22-year-old Norway international is going to turn down a return to Real Sociedad and join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season, according to Diario Vasco in San Sebastian.

Our colleague Adrian Garcia over at Eurosport Spain tells us: "Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have a very good institutional relationship, but we guess that Real Madrid prefers to push him towards an English team and not a direct rival for third or fourth place in La Liga."

'An amazing signing' - Why Odegaard is the perfect replacement for Ozil

