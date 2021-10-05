Dusan Vlahovic could be hitting the transfer market soon as Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has revealed he will not be extending his contract with the club.

Serbia striker Vlahovic, 21, has already attracted plenty of interest from around Europe due to his impressive form in Serie A.

He was the fourth-highest scorer in the league last season and Manchester City, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were among the clubs linked with a move in the summer.

Although he stayed with Fiorentina, he could be on the move in the near future with his contract set to expire in 2023 and an extension unlikely to be agreed.

"When I arrived in Florence, I promised the fans that I would be up front with them and that I would never make promises that I couldn’t keep,” Commisso said in a statement.

“I would therefore like to update the Fiorentina fans on an issue that has been much talked and spoken about in recent months – the question of Dusan Vlahovic’s contract.

“As you know, Fiorentina made a very significant offer to the player. Our proposal would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club.

We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted.

“During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavoured to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded.

“At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season.

“In any case, Dusan Vlahovic has a contract linking him to Fiorentina for the next 21 months. We have no doubt that the player will – as he always has – do his bit to help the team achieve its objectives, showing the same level of professionalism he has shown since he arrived in Florence, with the utmost respect from our fans, his team-mates, the coach and the club as a whole."

Vlahovic has six goals in eight games for Fiorentina this season.

