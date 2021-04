Football

Transfer news - 'I hope Ousmane Dembele stays' - Ronald Koeman wants to keep Barcelona star

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman praised Ousmane Dembele after the France international scored the stoppage-time winner to beat Valladolid 1-0 in La Liga. Atletico lost 1-0 at Sevilla on Sunday to see its once-comfortable cushion vanish. Seeking its first league title sine 2014, Diego Simeone's team has been gradually losing ground at the top of the standings.

00:00:34, 13 hours ago