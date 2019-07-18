Atletico completed the £20m signing of Trippier on Wednesday, with the 28-year-old penning a three-year deal at the club.

In doing so, the right-back becomes just the 11th English player to move to La Liga this century.

After enduring a slump in form at Spurs last season, could playing under Diego Simeone reinvigorate the defender? We ask Eurosport’s Spanish office for their views, and see what the defender had to say himself…

Trippier: You can see what Simeone demands

Speaking at his unveiling on Thursday, Trippier said he is looking forward to playing under Simeone and getting to grips with the Spanish language.

“From watching Atletico over the years you see what he demands of his team, work ethic, giving everything for the team, and how close the players are with the staff and the club. I wanted to be a part of the family here.

"He is for me one of the best managers in the world, so it is privilege to play for him and give everything I can for him.”

On learning the language, he added: “I’m looking forward to learning the language straight away which is my first priority. The quicker I can do that, communicate with my coach and team-mates, the better. I want to enjoy playing for Atletico and living in Madrid.”

" The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, but I didn’t think twice when Atletico were interested. It’s a great opportunity to come and live in Madrid. Not many British players come abroad, but I always wanted to play abroad, especially La Liga, since I was young. "

"I can say hello, how are you, como estas? I try and do my best, but my main priority is to learn Spanish. I always wanted to speak Spanish anyway, and now great opportunity to do that."

‘Strange and surprising’ - View from Eurosport Spain

“Here in Spain it has been an amazing surprise, the deal for Trippier, because his name was not in the rumours at all.

“For the fans is a strange move because he is only the second English player in Atletico’s history.

" Simeone loves defensive players, and while Trippier is very good going forward in attack, people don’t know if he will be as good as what Simeone needs defensively. "

“The coach will be very, very hard with this, as he was with Arias, Gimenez or Filipe Luis. If Trippier want to improve in that way, Simeone is the man.

“It has been a very ‘strange’ signing but people like it. Not very expensive, and a very cool name…”