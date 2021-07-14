Kostas Tsimikas has ruled out a summer exit from Liverpool after a difficult first season with the Reds.

The Greek international was signed as back-up to Andy Robertson last summer, but struggled with fitness and even contracted Covid-19 at one stage.

Tsimikas was tipped as a possible departure ahead of the new campaign, but after reporting for pre-season in Austria, the 25-year-old said he was eager to restart his Reds career.

Premier League Klopp won't rush Van Dijk and Joe Gomez 19 HOURS AGO

“I am very happy to be back with the boys, everything is very good,” he told the club website

“Training is really hard and really intense, but this will help us a lot for the next games.

“We start with friendly games and we continue working very hard together.

“The first six months were very difficult for me because I had Covid and two injuries, but the second half of the year was very good and I trained very hard in coming back from the injuries.

Mohamed Salah,Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool during a training session Image credit: Getty Images

“Now I am more ready and in good shape to give everything for the team and help them to achieve our goals.

I know I have to challenge the best left-back in the world. This gives me the power to do my work well every day, to continue working hard and to continue to be as good as I can.

“My target for next season is to stay healthy, first of all, and after to play more games and help my team.”

All three centre-backs missed most of last season to injury leaving Liverpool with a serious injury crisis and Tsimikas said it was a relief to have them back in contention.

“We are very happy for these two boys,” said Tsimikas.

“They are looking very good after their injuries and I hope for the best for them.

“I hope those injuries will be their last and the team needs them a lot. Hopefully they will bounce back again.”

Premier League Gomez delighted by 'buzz' of return to training with Liverpool A DAY AGO