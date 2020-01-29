The 25-year-old midfielder will now undergo a medical and agree personal terms with the club.

It is understood that United will pay around £47 million as an initial fee, with add-ons over the rest of his time with the club depending on elements such as Champions League qualification.

This is a saga that has now dragged on for three transfer windows, with United initially refusing to meet Sporting's valuation of the player.

Fernandes joined Sporting from Sampdoria for £7.2 million in 2017 and has since scored 64 goals in 137 matches in all competitions, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting last season.

He has played 19 times for Portugal and was a member of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League.