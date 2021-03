Football

Transfer news video - MLS side Inter Miami and David Beckham enter Lionel Messi race – Euro Papers

Inter Miami and David Beckham have reportedly entered the blockbuster race to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona with his future at the Camp Nou still seemingly up in the air. The MLS club are also apparently interested in Luis Suarez. Will a blockbuster move happen this summer? Euro Papers explains all!

00:01:39, 2 hours ago