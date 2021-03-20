Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has shut down speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club this summer, following transfer links with his former club Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to the club with whom he won four Champions League titles after a disappointing exit for Juventus in this season’s competition.

Transfers Jurgen Klopp ready for three Liverpool exits - Paper Round A DAY AGO

And Pirlo says that Juventus are not currently considering selling the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“We aren't thinking about it, he has one year left in his contract and we are happy he can continue playing for us,” said Pirlo.

“We are focused on this season and we want to conclude it best way possible.

“He's having a great season and last year he had a truly great campaign.”

Inside Football: Ronaldo exit 'far from certain'

In Friday’s Inside Football, Dean Jones explored how a stay at Juventus is a real possibility for Ronaldo , given the lack of willing from Madrid and a desire from the Italian giants to make his stay a success....

"Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus future has been cast into doubt over the past week, yet a Turin exit is far from certain," he wrote. "While the general fall-out from Juve’s latest Champions League exit has led to a wide opinion that his transfer from Real Madrid has been a massive disappointment, officials at Juve do not necessarily see it that way. Before last week’s headlines, in fact, there had been consideration among senior figures at the club that it might be time for talks over an extension to his contract.

"Ronaldo is tied to Juve until 2022, yet adding one more year to his stay has not been considered out of the question. The terms of his deal would have to change, sure. But the qualities he has brought to the team are going to be extremely difficult to replace. His experience as one of Europe’s most reliable scorers continues to shine through. He is Serie A’s goalscoring leader with 23 goals this season - only Robert Lewandowski has a better record in Europe’s big leagues."

Preview: Can Spurs bounce back from Euro horror show against Villa

Serie A Ronaldo caps 'strange year' by being named player of the season YESTERDAY AT 21:34