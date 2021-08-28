West Ham have confirmed the signing of defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea for a reported £29.8 million fee.

Zouma, who has represented France, leaves Stamford Bridge after seven years having played in two Premier League title-winning sides and was part of the Blues squad that lifted the Champions League last season.

The former Saint Etienne player has also had spells on loan at Stoke City and Everton during his time at Chelsea.

Premier League Tuchel feels ref should have taken longer over James red card AN HOUR AGO

Zouma, 26, will join up with David Moyes’ side ahead of linking up with France for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.

“I’m very happy and very proud,” told the club’s website.

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that.”

Hammers manager Moyes was pleased to welcome the 26-year-old to the London Stadium.

“I am delighted to welcome Kurt to West Ham United. He is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I am very happy that he is now our player.

“Kurt will join a squad full of players who are hungry and ambitious. He will provide competition to our squad. He is a strong, powerful player with great experience in the Premier League while he is also at a good age for a centre-back.

“Kurt has enjoyed great success at Chelsea and I can see that he is determined to continue being successful here at the London Stadium. Myself, the coaching staff and players are all looking forward to working with him and we wish him all the very best in his career with us.”

Premier League West Ham held at home by Palace, Newcastle concede late penalty in Saints draw 4 HOURS AGO