Transfer window LIVE – Nicolas Pepe in London for medical

VERRATTI INSTRUCTS PSG TO SELL NEYMAR

Neymar has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona and Marco Verratti thinks the PSG board should do what they can to sell him.

When quizzed over the Brazilian's future, Verratti said: "When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go, according to the conditions set by the club, of course.

"But you must not keep a player who wants to leave. Of course, I would be disappointed to see him go."

EMERY IS A BIT CONFUSED BY KHEDIRA SPECULATION

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reacted to suggestions he could try and sign Sami Khedira.

The German was spotted at the Emirates last Sunday during the Gunners' pre-season friendly against Lyon.

Emery said: "Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned."

GUNNERS ON COURSE TO COMPLETE CLUB-RECORD SIGNING

Ornstein adds that the Gunners are set to complete a deal for Lille star Nicolas Pepe this week. The 24-year-old is reportedly in London to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Should that go without a hitch, Arsenal could be ready to complete the €80 million signing by the end of the week.

---

KOSCIELNY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PLAYING FOR ARSENAL AGAIN

BBC sport correspondent David Ornstein has an update on Arsenal’s transfer movements, reporting that newly appointed technical director, Edu, has taken a few important meetings in the last couple of days.

The first was with the Stade Rennes president and Laurent Koscielny's agent - the club captain Koscielny does not anticipate playing for the club again, with the 33-year-old wanted by Stade Rennes who could pay £8 million for the centre-half.

---

Hello and welcome Eurosport's LIVE transfer blog - follow all the latest moves, rumours and analysis from the summer transfer window.