Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is undergoing a medical at Inter Milan ahead of a move this summer, according to reports.

The Cameroon international has made 205 appearances for Ajax and was a standout performer during the club's run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, and has won two Eredivisie titles and a KNVP Cup with the club.

Ad

However, he has played just once since returning from a nine-month drugs ban in November.

Africa Cup of Nations ‘How is that fair?’ – Onana opens up about drugs ban agony 30/12/2021 AT 14:36

Onana, who is expected to sign a five-year contract in Italy starting from July, was pictured in Milan with multiple reports suggesting he was having medical tests.

He will complete the season with Ajax after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations on international duty.

The 25-year-old offers Inter an immediate world-class replacement for Samir Handanovic.

Handanovic has made 414 appearances for Inter since joining in 2012, but the 37-year-old's contract expires in June.

Serie A Inter go clear at the top despite being held by Atalanta 11/01/2020 AT 23:40