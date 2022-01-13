Newcastle have signed striker Chris Wood from Burnley after meeting his release clause understood to be around £25 million.

Wood, 30, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Magpies.

The veteran striker, who scored 53 goals in 165 appearances for Burnley, has been signed as a replacement for Callum Wilson who has been ruled out for two months with a calf injury.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," Wood told the club's website.

"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Chris Wood poses for photographs holding a shirt at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Toon boss Eddie Howe was also pleased with the acquisition, stating his joy at adding Wood's physicality and experience to his struggling side as they look to avoid relegation.

"Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time," he said. "I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."

Newcastle currently sit 19th in the table and face a crucial home match against Watford on Saturday.

