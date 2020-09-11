Alex Morgan is close to signing for Tottenham Hotspur women on a short-term basis, according to widespread reports in the United Kingdom.

The 31-year-old, who has two Women's World Cup titles with the USA and scored over 100 goals for her country, gave birth to her daughter Charlie in May and has recently started training with Orlando Pride.

With the NWSL playing a truncated season and an Olympic Games on the horizon, she will leave Florida for north London, initially on a deal until December.

ESPN reports that there will be a clause in her contract with the English club that could see her extend her stay until the end of the Women's Super League season in May.

A number of USA stars have trod the same path in recent weeks. Manchester City have snapped up Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, while Manchester United have brought Tobin Heath and Christen Press.

This will be Morgan's second spell in Europe, having enjoyed a brief loan spell at Olympique de Lyonnais in 2017, before deciding against returning to France a year later.

As Morgan is an allocated player in the NWSL, her league salary is paid by US Soccer and Spurs will not have to pay a transfer fee for her services.

Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky, two of her Orlando Pride colleagues, are also at Spurs.

