Alexandre Lacazette has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Arsenal this summer, as he continues to be linked with Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman had a poor 2019-20 campaign, having been named the club's player of the year in the 2018-19 campaign, scoring only 12 goals and having his place in the first team challenged by Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners have reportedly lodged an interest in Celtic star Odsonne Edouard but Lacazette insists that will be staying put.

“I am at Arsenal, I signed a five-year contract to progress & win titles. I have another two years. I am determined to stay," he told L'Equipe.

When asked whether that decision was final, he replied: "On my part, yes."

Recent reports have claimed that the Gunners would be happy to use Lacazette as a makeweight to land other targets and he was less than impressed when asked about those rumours.

“If that is true, no, that does not make me happy.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about Lacazette during his pre-match press conference for the trip to Fulham and was full of praise for the former Lyon man.

“He is really happy here, he wants to keep improving and contributing to the team. I know how good he is, the impact he is having.

“He knows about the competition he has with the front players, and again he needs to demand of himself to be the best striker at this football club, the same as the rest.

"He was very happy to hear that and the way he has been training and conducting himself has been excellent.”

