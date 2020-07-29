Alexis Sanchez may be priced out of Inter Milan move - Paper Round

Manchester United may keep Alexis Sanchez and sign Gabriel, David Moyes wants Josh Raja, and David Alaba could join Manchester City.

Sanchez move to Inter in the balance

The Telegraph report that Alexis Sanchez’s move to Inter Milan is in the balance. The 31-year-old Chilean has been in good form since the restart in Serie A after their initial coronavirus outbreak. However given Sanchez is on £560,000 a week, Manchester United may need to negotiate a pay-off with their player to make sure a deal can be facilitated.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez can be an excellent player and in tandem with Bruno Fernandes he might have been an excellent prospect on the right wing, or perhaps through the middle. However, he appears happier in Italy and given his apparent moodiness when he is not content, United might also feel they can drive a hard bargain with the player over any compensation.

United enter race for Gabriel

Manchester United face competition for Lille’s central defender Gabriel. The 22-year-old Brazilian was close to a move to Everton, but since the return of competitive football, Arsenal, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and United have all taken a look at the player, who could be available for just £20 million this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Victor Lindelof’’s place in the United backline is looking far from assured, and both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones could be on their way out this summer, along with Diogo Dalot. That means there is room for a younger defender to come in and develop, and on the surface of things that means Gabriel looks to fit the picture.

Moyes targets Raja

David Moyes is planning to strengthen his West Ham side after securing their Premier League survival. He is eyeing Josh Raja, Bordeaux’s 21-year-old Nigerian striker. Moyes gave him his Sunderland debut in 2016 and he moved to the French club three years later. West Ham will face competition for his signature from Rangers, says the Mail, who may lose Alfredo Morelos to Lille.

Paper Round’s view: Maja has been in decent goalscoring form for Bordeaux this season, and at 21 has plenty of potential. While he has an international cap for Nigeria, he was born in England and so would likely be able to acclimatise easily, and may even wish to return to his birthplace after two seasons away.

City may have a chance with Alaba

Manchester City stand a surprise chance of being able to sign David Alaba, according to a report in the Sun. The 28-year-old Austrian defender is out of contract at the end next season and his current club Bayern Munich are not keen to give in to his £18-million-a-year wage demands. That might see them sell to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Alaba is one of the world’s best defenders and left-back is a problem for Pep Guardiola. City have spent a fortune on full-backs so if they can get Alaba, with his experience, to come for a reduced price then it may fix a longstanding problem for the club at a smaller cost than they had anticipated.

