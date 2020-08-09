Angel Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Manchester United

Angel Gomes
Image credit: Getty Images
Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.
The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 campaign, Lille said.
Gomes began his career at United at the age of five and made his first-team debut, aged 16, in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.
The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.
