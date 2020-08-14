Arsenal confirm Willian capture from Chelsea

Willian of Chelsea warms up prior to during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social d

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Willian on a free transfer from London rivals Chelsea on a three-year deal in their first major transfer market foray this summer.

The Brazilian has been plying his trade with the Gunners' London rivals since 2013 and has elected to continue his career in the English capital after his contract at Stamford Bridge expired.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us," Mikel Arteta said.

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

