Arsenal’s move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to be confirmed this week, according to reports.

The 22-year-old defender has signed a five-year deal with the London club, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, and he will join new signing Willian, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta will make his second signing of the summer after beating clubs such as Everton, Manchester United and Napoli to the Brazilian.

The club will have to pay 30 million euros to Lille, and the player has already completed his medical.

William Saliba has also made the journey to London from France after his loan spell with St Etienne ended, following a transfer agreed last summer.

Arsenal defenders Calum Chambers and Rob Holding have been linked with a double-transfer move to newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United.

