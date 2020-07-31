Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano signs new RB Leipzig deal

Dayot Upamecano
Dayot Upamecano has signed a new deal with RB Leipzig to remain in Germany, the club have announced.
The French central defender had been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona, and a host of other European clubs.
However Leipzig confirmed that the 21-year-old player had extended his deal until 2023.
Reports suggest his new contract includes a release clause of €50m, but it would be unlikely for the defender to leave the club so quickly after signing an extension.
More details to follow...
