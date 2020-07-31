Football
Transfers

Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano signs new RB Leipzig deal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Dayot Upamecano

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Dayot Upamecano has signed a new deal with RB Leipzig to remain in Germany, the club have announced.

  • Transfer news LIVE: The latest developments
  • The Thiago summer transfer scramble is officially ON - The Warm-Up
Transfers

Transfer news LIVE - No Tanguy Ndombele to Inter talks; Thiago leaving Bayern

AN HOUR AGO

The French central defender had been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona, and a host of other European clubs.

However Leipzig confirmed that the 21-year-old player had extended his deal until 2023.

Reports suggest his new contract includes a release clause of €50m, but it would be unlikely for the defender to leave the club so quickly after signing an extension.

More details to follow...

Play Icon
WATCH

Messi to Inter on a free... it could happen – Euro Papers

00:01:38

Football

Andrea Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 coach

7 HOURS AGO
Champions League

Napoli president concerned about playing in Barcelona

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballTransfersArsenalLiverpoolMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On