Barcelona board members open to selling Lionel Messi - Paper Round

Barcelona debate selling Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola makes Lautaro Martinez his number one target, Chelsea close in on Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire could be stripped of Manchester United captaincy. It's Saturday's Paper Round...

Barca to sell Messi?

Barcelona could be open to allowing Lionel Messi to leave after recent rumours that the Argentine does not see a future for himself at the club. ESPN report that some Barca board members "wouldn't be against" selling the superstar under the "right circumstances". The majority of board's stance is that they wish to keep Messi at the Camp Nou, but some directors believe that a transfer away would allow new head coach Ronald Koeman the opportunity to rebuild his squad and would significantly reduce the club's wage bill. The 33-year-old has 10 months remaining on his current contract and his release clause is €700 million - but the report reveals that "at least one high-ranking source at the club" believes Barcelona should sell Messi "if a big offer arrives".

Paper Round's view: It looks like Messi's time at Barcelona could actually come to an end... but who could realistically afford him? Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are the three clubs that are seriously being touted as potential destinations for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. There are clearly a few faces on the Barcelona board that are confident that the club can survive without him. If Messi leaves the Camp Nou, the Catalan club will receive a nine-figure transfer fee and will be relieved of the Argentine's eye-watering wages. That would be a huge amount of money for a complete squad rebuild, which is definitely needed right now. Maybe it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if Messi did leave...

Pep's number one transfer target

Pep Guardiola has made Lautaro Martinez his number one transfer target as Manchester City battle Barcelona for the Inter Milan striker. According to the Sun, Guardiola is "desperate" to sign a new centre-forward as part of the club's plans to bring in a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero. City had originally identified Harry Kane as their top target but have accepted that it will be "impossible" to complete a deal with domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur for their main man, so have turned their attention to Martinez. The 22-year-old is said to have an £81 million release clause in his contract, but Inter are hopeful that he will stay at the San Siro this summer.

Paper Round's view: So... Pep Guardiola means business. Manchester City have already completed the signings of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Ferran Torres from Valencia so far this summer and now it looks like the club are looking to add another youngster as they plan for their next generation. Aguero is 32 years old now and it doesn't seem like Gabriel Jesus has progressed at the level that was expected upon his arrival at the Etihad back in 2017. If Martinez were to move to Manchester this summer, would that signal the departure of Jesus in this transfer window? Maybe it's more likely to see Martinez join next summer when Aguero's current contract comes to an end.

Chelsea close in on defensive duo

Chelsea are looking at the possibility of adding defensive duo Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva to their squad this summer. According to the Guardian, the Blues are closing in on a £50 million deal with Leicester City to complete the signing of Chilwell from the Foxes. The 23-year-old was identified as Frank Lampard's "top target" in the left-back position early last season after he acknowledged it was a position in his squad that needed strengthening. In addition to the England international, Chelsea are considering swooping for free-agent Thiago Silva, whose contract is set to expire at Paris Saint-Germain after Sunday's Champions League final.

Paper Round's view: Chelsea's defence was a major issue last season and Lampard definitely needs to address that problem this summer. The west London side have already added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to their squad in the transfer window, but defensive singings are needed. Left-back was probably the most pressing issue and although £50 million is a huge transfer fee, Chilwell looks like he will fit in well at Chelsea. Thiago Silva could be a massive gamble at centre-back, but it really does look like the Blues need some experience in the heart of their defence. Silva could end up being a very shrewd signing - especially on a free.

Maguire could lose United captaincy

Harry Maguire could be stripped of the Manchester United armband after being arrested in Mykonos on Thursday night. The 27-year-old and two others were arrested on the Greek island after an altercation with another group of British tourists. Maguire allegedly fought back and verbally abused police officers while resisting arrest and according to the Star, the United captain's actions are set to be the subject of an internal investigation at the club upon his return to Manchester.

Paper Round's view: Fair enough. Maguire is supposed to be a role model for Manchester United supporters and his teammates. If he is found guilty of any offences, the club are well within their rights of stripping him of the captaincy. To be honest, losing the captaincy might take him out of the limelight for a while and allow him to reflect on the situation. Obviously we don't know the details of what happened, but it doesn't look good. Maguire will be preparing a public apology upon his arrival back in the United Kingdom and the captaincy at United is probably one of the least of his worries at the moment.

