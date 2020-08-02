Barcelona president rules out moves for Neymar or Lautaro Martinez this transfer window

Barcelona won’t try to sign Neymar or Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

There has been speculation that Barca will look to strengthen their attack by bringing back Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain or signing Martinez from Inter Milan.

But Bartomeu says the current climate means neither move will happen this year.

"Barca have spoken to Inter about Lautaro over the last few weeks but the conversations have been put on hold by mutual consent. The current situation doesn't allow for major transfer fees,” he told Sport, before acknowledging Neymar won’t be coming back.

"In the current situation, no. PSG don't want to sell either, which makes sense as he's one of the best players in the world. Last summer we tried really hard to sign him but this summer we won't even try.

"The club lost €200 million (£180m) between March and June," Bartomeu added. "If the situation doesn't improve, there won't be people in the stands, at the museum or the shops and we'll keep losing money. This will cause us to revise our spending plans and which ones can wait. We have to adapt.

"All the big European clubs have been impacted by this and we are all working to adapt. This won't be for just one year, it could be for up to three or four years."

