Borussia Dortmund believe Jadon Sancho won't force Man Utd move - Paper Round

Borussia Dortmund think they will keep Jadon Sancho, fans to return to stadiums, Manchester United will lose Andreas Pereira, and Jan Oblak open to move.

Dortmund confident over Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are confident that they will not have to sell Jadon Sancho this summer. They believe the 20-year-old England international will not push for an exit, and while the Telegraph reports there is a belief they will sell if the asking price of around £100 million is met, there is little financial reason for the German side to compromise on a fee to help Manchester United.

Paper Round’s view: That this transfer is still going on is baffling. Dortmund have made it clear to United what their asking price is, and there are not going to be too many easy transfers when it comes to top players this year or next. United need to pay up or move onto another target, or they risk squandering the momentum they have built up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fans to be allowed back in

The Sun breathlessly claims that fans will soon be allowed back into sporting events. The paper reports that the Crucible will host some fans over the weekend for the snooker World Championships, and rugby, football and horse racing will be allowed to bring back spectators in some form. The restrictions could be lifted or made more strict depending on the spread of the virus.

Paper Round’s view: If fans are properly spread out then being outside to watch a game does not seem to pose a dreadful risk. The risks that come with such events, such as public transport and pub attendance before and after, may have to be more strictly mitigated if the sheer occurrence of the event is not to have serious second-order implications.

Pereira set for United exit

The Mirror believe that Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira wants to leave the club despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being keen to keep him next season. The 24-year-old utility man has found it hard to get game time since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and return of Paul Pogba and is keen to get regular football elsewhere.

Paper Round’s view: One can see why Solskjaer wants Pereira. He is a neat and tidy player, and while he doesn’t do anything exceptional he can largely be trusted not to many too many mistakes. However, at 24 he should really be playing regularly now and having tasted that at Granada and Valencia he probably is right to seek a move away this summer.

Oblak considers Atletico transfer

Jan Oblak is open to a move away from Atletico Madrid if you are willing to cast a sceptical eye over his latest comments. The Mail reports that before his side’s game against RB Leipzig he said of a move to Chelsea: 'This is not the time for that, now it's Leipzig. I'll look back at the season when the last game is over, and, hopefully, we'll have three more [games to play]. Then there will be time to talk. But first, Leipzig. I'm really looking forward to it.'

Paper Round’s view: Oblak would probably be a sensible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga and also Atletico Madrid would likely be a club willing to take the Chelsea man back, given their focus on wringing the best value out of the transfer market. Oblak is an exceptional ‘keeper but unless he moves on he is unlikely to win any trophies.

