Football
Transfers

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc expecting Jadon Sancho to stay amid Manchester United links

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jadon Sancho

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc have both poured cold water on reports linking Jadon Sancho with Manchester United.

Speculation has increased in recent days that the England international will be moving to Old Trafford this summer, with some reports claiming that he has even agreed personal terms with the club.

Transfers

Transfer news LIVE - Nathan Ake's Manchester City move confirmed, Arsenal offer Willian deal

4 HOURS AGO

However, Zorc is preparing for the former Manchester City youngster to be with the club next term.

"I assume that Jadon will go to the training camp on Monday and play with us this season," he told SZ.

Play Icon
WATCH

Barcelona can sign Lautaro Martinez... IF they sell big star - Euro Papers

00:01:32

And Watzke revealed that his club have not heard from United concerning the 20-year-old.

"So far there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho," he added.

"Also not indirectly or through intermediaries."

Sancho came through the ranks at Watford before moving to City's academy in 2015 when he was 14 years old. After two years at the Etihad, he sealed a transfer to Dortmund for £8 million.

Premier League

Manchester United right to play hardball for Jadon Sancho

8 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Summer 2020 transfer window club-by-club guide: Manchester City to Southampton

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballTransfersManchester UnitedBorussia DortmundMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On