Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc expecting Jadon Sancho to stay amid Manchester United links

Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc have both poured cold water on reports linking Jadon Sancho with Manchester United.

Speculation has increased in recent days that the England international will be moving to Old Trafford this summer, with some reports claiming that he has even agreed personal terms with the club.

However, Zorc is preparing for the former Manchester City youngster to be with the club next term.

"I assume that Jadon will go to the training camp on Monday and play with us this season," he told SZ.

And Watzke revealed that his club have not heard from United concerning the 20-year-old.

"So far there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho," he added.

"Also not indirectly or through intermediaries."

Sancho came through the ranks at Watford before moving to City's academy in 2015 when he was 14 years old. After two years at the Etihad, he sealed a transfer to Dortmund for £8 million.

