Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United would be perfect for Ed Woodward

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with the attempts Juventus have made to win the Champions League in the two seasons he has spent in Turin. First under Massimiliano Allegri and then Maurizio Sarri. When it comes down to it, both were busts. As far as Ronaldo is concerned for his legacy, a fluffed chance at a title is a waste. The Portugal international has perhaps only one season left at the top, so he has few opportunities left to squander.

For Juventus, they will see the attraction of moving him on. His wages are supposedly around £28 million a year, which is extremely demanding even in the best of times. While some of the cost of Ronaldo is offset by his marketing value, that is compromised when the world is about to enter an extensive recession - perhaps the worst in the last 200 years.

From Ronaldo's point of view, a move elsewhere could benefit him. If Juventus’ finances have been (understandably) hit by coronavirus then switching to a more robust club might give them and him an advantage. There is surely a pragmatic agreement between both Ronaldo and his club that the right move would be beneficial to them both.

One story suggests that Barcelona have been offered the chance to take him on. Despite their own money problems, there is an intriguing allure of combining Ronaldo with Lionel Messi, perhaps as their last hurrah. With Barcelona’s problems in working through Luis Suarez’s ageing, Ousmane Dembele’s injury record, and Antoine Griezmann’s integration, why not just chuck a Ronaldo at it? It has worked for other teams before, such is his sheer determination to score.

Of course, it almost certainly won’t and can’t work out like that. There are too many sensible objections for it to happen. The more logical destination is Paris Saint-Germain, where their balance sheet is buttressed by petrodollars. Having seen their players stumble past Atalanta, teaming Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with Ronaldo would be a ludicrous proposition.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami recently signed Blaise Matuidi from Juventus, as they attempt to break a losing streak of five matches. Beckham has been linked with luring Suarez before, and Ronaldo could fulfil a similar role. At 35, he has only a couple of years left, and it is hard to believe that Ronaldo does not want to play on the American stage before his body finally starts to fail him. It would be an admission that he would win no more Champions Leagues though, so it is far from an easy step for him to take, even if it would be a profitable one.

Because of the bizarre circumstances the world finds itself in, none of these moves seem particularly credible. There is one unexplored possibility which is therefore no more silly than the rest: a return to Manchester United.

If United do blow the Jadon Sancho transfer due to Ed Woodward’s mishandling of the deal, then the executive vice-chairman will be desperate to put right the mistake. To cover up the embarrassment, perhaps he might move for a big-name signing, the kind of thing that gets him excited, pleases sponsors, and makes him look important. For £60 million over two years, Ronaldo is cheaper than Sancho up front, and he would still be able to handle the demands of the league. He might even make United something of a force in Europe again.

It wouldn’t offer great fundamental value, it would be counterproductive to properly developing the side for the long term, and it would be a sticking plaster to cover up the cracks. It is daft. But it might just work.

