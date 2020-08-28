A match made in heaven?

It has not really worked out for Diego Costa in Madrid, and he needs a move to reignite his career as he approaches the twilight years of his playing days.

Transfers Bartomeu willing to resign to keep Messi at Barcelona - Paper Round 9 HOURS AGO

Jose Mourinho needs a striker to provide support for Harry Kane, With little currently in reserve, Costa could be the man to fill that void according to reports in several UK newspapers.

Costa helped Chelsea win two Premier League title under Mourinho between 2014 and 2017, and the pair remain in close contact.

“In all honesty I always tell people I am grateful to Mourinho because he helped me a lot," Costa said of Mourinho in 2017.

As a player when you want to improve you always look for the best coach and Mourinho is one of the best.

With one year left on his current deal, Costa could be tempted to return to the league he had a great deal of success in, given he has not had much of a time of it in Spain.

Rather than lose him for free, Atletico are reportedly keen to sell to raise funds to improve their own squad – music to Mourinho’s ears, perhaps.

Barcelona offered Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann for Joao Felix – Euro Papers

Eurosport Spain's Fermin de la Calle on why Atleti may be tempted to sell

Diego Costa is a player who is totally trusted by Diego Simeone, which makes him almost untouchable. But his numbers this season have been very poor.

Between La Liga and the Champions League he has played 30 games and only scored five goals, none of them in Europe.

Right now it is not a priority to sell him because he is a type of player that Simeone likes, but if there were an attractive offer it would tempt Atlético to agree to sell him.

In the last three seasons he has only scored 15 goals in 53 games and is now 31-years-old. Atlético, and CEO Miguel Ángel Gil, are always open to hear offers.

Transfers Doherty set to complete £15m Spurs switch - reports YESTERDAY AT 08:14