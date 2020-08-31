Donny van de Beek has, according to reports, completed his medical ahead of a €44 million switch to Manchester United.

Transfers Transfer LIVE - Mkhitaryan terminates Arsenal contract, joins Roma 6 HOURS AGO

Van de Beek, 23, completed the medical while in the Netherlands with his national team ahead of their Nations League matches against Poland and Italy.

The deal to bring the midfielder to United is worth a reported €39m up front with a further €5m in add-ons.

Van de Beek was left out of Ajax's squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly on Saturday, with reports suggesting the midfielder has agreed personal terms with United.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag admitted pre-match: "There are indeed developments that keep him out of the selection."

Ajax's CEO Edwin van der Sar said in June: "It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek."

Van de Beek has made 175 appearances across five seasons for the Eredivisie champions, scoring 41 goals.

United are yet to make a signing this summer.

Serie A Ibrahimovic to stay at Milan for another season - reports 11 HOURS AGO