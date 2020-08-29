Donny van de Beek was left out of Ajax's squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly on Saturday amid interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

The Netherlands international played no part in the friendly and Ajax boss Eric ten Hag admitted pre-match: "There are indeed developments that keep him out of the selection."

Ronald Koeman is reportedly interested in bringing his compatriot, who he managed as Holland boss until he was appointed Barcelona manager this month, to the Nou Camp, while United are also said to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Ajax's CEO Edwin van der Sar said in June: "It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek."

Van de Beek has made 175 appearances across five seasons for the Eredivisie champions, scoring 41 goals.

United are yet to make a signing this summer.

