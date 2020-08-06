Eric Garcia rejects new Manchester City contract amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona target Eric Garcia does not want to sign a new contract at Manchester City, boss Pep Guardiola confirmed at a news conference on Thursday.

Garcia, who joined City from Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2017, has one year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium and he could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

"He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City," Guardiola said in his news conference ahead of Friday's Champions League match with Real Madrid.

He has one more year and after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We want it but he doesn’t want to extend it, so I imagine he wants to play in other places.

Barcelona are reportedly very keen on the defender. Garcia, 19, is highly rated by City and he made 13 first-team appearances in the last campaign.

Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday last week that the Spain U21 international is being considered by Barca as a long-term replacement to complement Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of central defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £40m on Wednesday.

The club had already lost another player from their squad with Germany winger Leroy Sane rejecting a chance to stay with City in order to join Bayern Munich.

