Football
Transfers

Eric Garcia rejects new Manchester City contract amid Barcelona interest

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Eric Garcia - Manchester City

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Barcelona target Eric Garcia does not want to sign a new contract at Manchester City, boss Pep Guardiola confirmed at a news conference on Thursday.

  • Transfer news LIVE: The latest developments
  • Premier League done deals: All the summer transfer window ins and outs
Champions League

Manchester City have unfinished business in the Champions League, says Aymeric Laporte

5 HOURS AGO

Garcia, who joined City from Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2017, has one year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium and he could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

"He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City," Guardiola said in his news conference ahead of Friday's Champions League match with Real Madrid.

He has one more year and after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We want it but he doesn’t want to extend it, so I imagine he wants to play in other places.

Barcelona are reportedly very keen on the defender. Garcia, 19, is highly rated by City and he made 13 first-team appearances in the last campaign.

Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday last week that the Spain U21 international is being considered by Barca as a long-term replacement to complement Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of central defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £40m on Wednesday.

The club had already lost another player from their squad with Germany winger Leroy Sane rejecting a chance to stay with City in order to join Bayern Munich.

Play Icon
WATCH

Arsenal close to signing Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:25

Transfers

Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United close to collapse - Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 06:08
Play Icon
Transfers

Barcelona and Manchester City plot surprise summer swap deal - Euro Papers

01/08/2020 AT 10:57
Related Topics
FootballTransfersManchester CityJosep Guardiola
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On